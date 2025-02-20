Google Business Profiles now can add backgrounds to the images you upload to your Google Posts, using AI. Victoria Kroll from Google wrote that you can now "can create an engaging AI-generated background for the photos you plan to use in the post."

She posted this in the Google Business Profiles Forums and added that "This new feature will allow you to quickly create an engaging post for your business with AI-powered technology enhancing the background of your images."

To add an AI-generated background, tap "Transform with AI" when adding a photo to your post in Maps on iPhone, select a theme, and generate. For detailed steps, see this help center article.

I tried it myself and here is how it works (click to enlarge any of the images):

(1) Create a post using Google Maps on your iPhone from your Business tab.

(2) It asks you if you want to Transform with AI your image:

I clicked the transform with AI.

(3) Then it gives you this screen:

I clicked get started:

(4) It asks you to select a photo from your device:

So I did:

(5) After you select a photo it asks you to select a theme for the background:

(6) The AI takes a minute or so to do its magic:

(7) Here is the result, which you can click on to add to your Google local post:

I am not sure if I'd use this but Google has been adding these AI features to its ads and local products results for some time now.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Forums.