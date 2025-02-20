Google Business Profiles Posts Integrates AI-Enhanced Images

Feb 20, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Maps Pin

Google Business Profiles now can add backgrounds to the images you upload to your Google Posts, using AI. Victoria Kroll from Google wrote that you can now "can create an engaging AI-generated background for the photos you plan to use in the post."

She posted this in the Google Business Profiles Forums and added that "This new feature will allow you to quickly create an engaging post for your business with AI-powered technology enhancing the background of your images."

To add an AI-generated background, tap "Transform with AI" when adding a photo to your post in Maps on iPhone, select a theme, and generate. For detailed steps, see this help center article.

I tried it myself and here is how it works (click to enlarge any of the images):

(1) Create a post using Google Maps on your iPhone from your Business tab.

(2) It asks you if you want to Transform with AI your image:

click for full size

I clicked the transform with AI.

(3) Then it gives you this screen:

click for full size

I clicked get started:

(4) It asks you to select a photo from your device:

click for full size

So I did:

(5) After you select a photo it asks you to select a theme for the background:

click for full size

(6) The AI takes a minute or so to do its magic:

click for full size

(7) Here is the result, which you can click on to add to your Google local post:

click for full size

I am not sure if I'd use this but Google has been adding these AI features to its ads and local products results for some time now.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Forums.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Lens AI Overviews Expands & iOS App Search Screen

Feb 20, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Posts Integrates AI-Enhanced Images

Feb 20, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads AI Images Can Now Create People & Faces

Feb 20, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Top Quality Store Pages Add AI-Generated Review Summaries

Feb 20, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Audio Version Of Page Does Not Benefit Your Google Rankings

Feb 20, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 19, 2025

Feb 19, 2025 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Ads AI Images Can Now Create People & Faces
Next Story: Google Lens AI Overviews Expands & iOS App Search Screen

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.