Google has this feature in its search results that lets you find results based on the images you've view within Google Image Search. It places this button in the search results that reads, "Find results based on images you've viewed" with a link to "more like these."

This feature was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted a screenshot on X:

Google Find Results Based On Images Viewed

This looks incredibly familiar to me but I cannot find my coverage of this type of feature...

Have you seen this before?

Either way, this is another way for Google to get more searches done from the same searcher.

Forum discussion at X.

 

