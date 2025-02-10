On Friday, we reported that the Google local reviews seem to be disappearing or being counted wrong. Well, Google finally confirmed the issue, just minutes ago, in the Google Business Profiles Forums.

Victoria Kroll from Google posted a statement in the Google Business Profiles Forum saying:

We’re aware of an issue affecting some Google Business Profiles, causing some profiles to show lower-than-actual review counts due to a display issue. The reviews themselves have not actually been removed. We’re working hard to resolve this and restore accurate review counts as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and will share updates on this thread as they become available. Before reporting missing reviews, please note that there are several reasons why reviews may be removed from maps. Usually, missing reviews are removed for policy violations like spam or inappropriate content. Read more about our Review policy guidelines here before proceeding. You can also refer to the Help Center Article for more information.

In short, Google is looking to restore the review counts ASAP and you just need to be patient.

There is nothing for you to do.

Update: 3pm ET on February 11th, some are reporting that some, not all, of the review counts are coming back.