Daily Search Forum Recap: March 3, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads stopped running for many advertisers over the weekend, Google finally fixed it Monday. Google Ads has this "mystery shopper rating" that is super confusing. Google Ads is doing triple serving ads - not just double serving. Google vehicle ads now supports RVs and campers. Google Merchant Center has a shipping rates bug stopping some advertisers from showing their products. And I posted the monthly Google webmaster report.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Many Google Ads Accounts Not Serving Or Delivering Ads Since March 1 (Confirmed & Fixed)
Since March 1st, there are many Google Ads accounts that are not serving ads. The Google Ads forum is filled with complaints about this and as far as I can tell, I cannot find a single response from an official Google Ads representative (as of yet).
-
Google Ads Mystery Shopping Rating - What?
Have any of you heard of the Google Ads mystery shopping rating? Well, it may be used by Google for the overall store rating, which is calculated from customer reviews and a "Mystery Shopping Rating," according to a Google Ads rep.
-
Google Ads Triple Serving Ads On Same Search Results Page
Last December, Google confirmed they are testing double serving ads on the search results. Double serving ads is showing the same ad from the same advertiser more than once on the search results page. It was something against the Google Ads policy. Well, now Google is triple serving ads on the same page!
-
Google Tests AI Overviews In Germany, Switzerland, Italy & More
While we've seen AI Overviews in the United States for a while now, and while Google has expanded them to 100+ countries - they are still not officially launched in many European countries like Germany, Switzerland, Italy and others. Well, now we are hearing that Google is testing AI Overviews in those countries.
-
Google Vehicle Ads Now Allow RVs & Campers
Google now accepts RVs (recreational vehicles) and campers in Google Vehicle Ads. Google posted this on Friday afternoon and wrote, "Vehicle ads will be expanding to include recreational vehicles (RVs) and campers."
-
Google Merchant Center Shipping Rates Bug Ongoing
Retailers have been complaining for the past several days that there is a bug in Google Merchant Center when trying to add the shipping rates and costs. Step four of that process just bugs out and it is preventing some merchants from completing their details and advertising with Google Ads or listing free listings in Google Shopping.
-
March 2025 Google Webmaster Report
It is time for the monthly Google Webmaster Report. We are now in March as we continue to wait for the first Google core update of 2025. We did have a number of big unconfirmed Google updates, as documented below.
-
Google National Teachers Program
Here is a photo from an event Google held at the GooglePlex. The event was named Google 2025 National Teacher of the Year Program Orientation and you can see the balloons and blow up education art behind this person.
