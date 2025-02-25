Google Search Console API Is Delayed

Feb 25, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Servers

The Google Search Console API has been delayed for the past several days. Data is days behind the web interface and causing issued for those who use Looker Studio, Big Query and other solutions to see the Search Console data when accessed through the API.

I did ping Google about this yesterday but have yet to hear back. But I am seeing numerous reports and complaints about this on social.

The first complaint I saw was from Rafa Martin who wrote on X, "It seems that there is a delay with the export of data from GSC to BigQuery. Since the 21st they have not been exported?"

He shared this screenshot showing the delay:

Gsc Api Delay

He later added, "It has been updated today, but the last date of the data is the 20th. Normally there was a 2 day difference between the date of collection and the last data. Today there is a 5 day difference. Data is missing. It is behind schedule. We will wait for future updates."

Nick Swan also posted about it on X and wrote, "Something strange going on with Search Console data. It's Monday, but confirmed data is there for Sunday just gone. Via the API - Wednesday is the last day of data currently available though."

He shared this chart:

Gsc Api Delays

He later said, "It's coming through now for Thursday."

Martin McGarry posted on Bluesky this morning, "I have a 6 day lag on Looker Studio connector for Google Search Console data... any other reports of this?"

Stuck on Feb 20th here.

Yeah, yeah, I know... that's some cool Ga4+GSC blended data right there

😎

[image or embed]

— Martin SEO McGarry (@searchassistance.co.uk) February 25, 2025 at 7:35 AM

It might be catching up now but it is still several days behind right now, and if your tools use the Search Console API, you should be aware of this delay.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 25, 2025

Feb 25, 2025 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Testing Copilot Search

Feb 25, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Crawler Update Causing Spikes In Crawling For Some

Feb 25, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google News

Google Sued Over AI Overviews For Hurting Traffic & Revenue

Feb 25, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests AI-Generated Answer Results Open By Default

Feb 25, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console API Is Delayed

Feb 25, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Merchant Center Next Physical Stores Section
Next Story: Google Tests AI-Generated Answer Results Open By Default

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.