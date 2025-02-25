The Google Search Console API has been delayed for the past several days. Data is days behind the web interface and causing issued for those who use Looker Studio, Big Query and other solutions to see the Search Console data when accessed through the API.

I did ping Google about this yesterday but have yet to hear back. But I am seeing numerous reports and complaints about this on social.

The first complaint I saw was from Rafa Martin who wrote on X, "It seems that there is a delay with the export of data from GSC to BigQuery. Since the 21st they have not been exported?"

He shared this screenshot showing the delay:

He later added, "It has been updated today, but the last date of the data is the 20th. Normally there was a 2 day difference between the date of collection and the last data. Today there is a 5 day difference. Data is missing. It is behind schedule. We will wait for future updates."

Nick Swan also posted about it on X and wrote, "Something strange going on with Search Console data. It's Monday, but confirmed data is there for Sunday just gone. Via the API - Wednesday is the last day of data currently available though."

He shared this chart:

He later said, "It's coming through now for Thursday."

Martin McGarry posted on Bluesky this morning, "I have a 6 day lag on Looker Studio connector for Google Search Console data... any other reports of this?"

It might be catching up now but it is still several days behind right now, and if your tools use the Search Console API, you should be aware of this delay.

