Google Merchant Listing New Membership Loyalty Pricing Property

Feb 14, 2025
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Dollar Sign

Google has updated its Merchant Listing structured data documentation to now support, in beta, membership loyalty pricing property types. Google also updated the docs to provide more examples and instructions around active prices, sale prices, strikethrough prices, and member prices in JSON-LD.

The new member price type is the price at which the product is offered to a member of a particular loyalty program. These prices are encoded using price specifications under the Offer object (with the exception of the active price, which can also be encoded at the offer level). The respective price specifications are identified by the price specification properties priceType and validForMemberTier, which must not be used together, Google explained.

  • Active prices have neither a priceType nor a validForMemberTier property.
  • Strikethrough prices set the priceType property to StrikethroughPrice (for a transition period, ListPrice is also allowed) and cannot have a validForMemberTier property.
  • Member prices are marked with a validForMemberTier property and cannot have a priceType property.

Price specifications containing both of these properties are ignored.

Google then posted examples, in JSON-LD, of how to use these pricing types.

Here is a screenshot of those, click on it to enlarge:

click for full size

Google said they did this to "make it easier for merchants to specify complex pricing through structured data and bring parity with price features in Merchant Center."

Forum discussion at X.

 

