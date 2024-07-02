This month we had Google June 2024 spam update roll out over a seven-day period. We had a few other unconfirmed Google search ranking updates as well, listed below. Let's not forget yet another Google indexing bug after the core update was announced. Also, mobile first indexing is done - yes, again.

Google started to show fewer AI Overviews overall earlier this month and then later in the month showed more health AI Overviews. Also tested link cards at the top of the AI Overviews.

Google kind of spoke on the Search leak from last month.

Here is the June Google webmaster report if you missed it. Google dropped continuous scroll this month on desktop. Google also has a nasty local hack that I hope they fixed by now.

Here are a lot of additional top headlines for the past month:

Google Search Algorithm Updates:

Google AI Overviews:Google SEO:Google Search Console:Google Search Features & User Interface:Google Business Profiles & Local:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.