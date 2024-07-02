July 2024 Google Webmaster Report

Jul 2, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Webmaster Report

This month we had Google June 2024 spam update roll out over a seven-day period. We had a few other unconfirmed Google search ranking updates as well, listed below. Let's not forget yet another Google indexing bug after the core update was announced. Also, mobile first indexing is done - yes, again.

Google started to show fewer AI Overviews overall earlier this month and then later in the month showed more health AI Overviews. Also tested link cards at the top of the AI Overviews.

Google kind of spoke on the Search leak from last month.

Here is the June Google webmaster report if you missed it. Google dropped continuous scroll this month on desktop. Google also has a nasty local hack that I hope they fixed by now.

Here are a lot of additional top headlines for the past month:

Google Search Algorithm Updates:

Google AI Overviews: Google SEO: Google Search Console: Google Search Features & User Interface: Google Business Profiles & Local:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google June Spam Update Done, Continuous Scroll Gone, AI Overview Links Top, Google Ads Query Match - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 2, 2024

Jul 2, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Working To Fix Search Performance Delays & Latency

Jul 2, 2024 - 8:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

July 2024 Google Webmaster Report

Jul 2, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Local Service Ads Now On Mobile Local Business Finder

Jul 2, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Gains New Checkbox: Altered Or Synthetic Content

Jul 2, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Property Center & Lodging Campaigns Expands

Jul 2, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Local Service Ads Now On Mobile Local Business Finder
Next Story: Google Search Console Working To Fix Search Performance Delays & Latency

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.