Google Map Pin Street

Google is now showing Local Service Ads directly in the mobile version of the Google local business finder interface in Google Search. We know Google is showing LSAs now on Google Maps for iOS but now we are also seeing it on this surface.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman, who does LSAs inside and out, and he said on X that this is new. I see it myself, here is a screenshot:

Google Lsa Mobile Finder

Anthony ranted off on this saying:

We have to make LSA work - put them everywhere!

how is this good from a user experience point of view in any way, shape, or form?

You're now shoving the thing that they saw first back in their face when they are going to the local business finder map.

Also, clicking the dropdown on this new feature immediately expands the LSA from 2 to 8 listings, and it appears that PPC ads also repeat now halfway down the page. this is getting ridiculous guys.

Here is Anthony's video and image on this:

Forum discussion at X.

 

