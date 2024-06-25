Google Search Showing More Health Related AI Overviews

Ever since the Ray Google AI Overviews update, Google scaled back showing AI Overviews in Google Search for some YMYL categories, especially in the health space. But now we are seeing more and more AI Overviews showing up for health-related queries since the weekend.

There has not been an official study done yet, but some SEOs are noticing it, so I tried it out, and I am seeing a boatload of AI Overviews showing up in Google Search. I should note that they do not show up for some of the more serious types of queries, around heart attacks, cancers and so on.

Adam Riemer posted over the weekend on X "Ai overviews are answering medical and YMYL queries again. Wasn’t seeing them for a while, now back on a lot of queries." But now he said the results have been pretty solid, he said, "The difference this time from before is that I’m seeing what look like better sources, haven’t actually checked." Lily Ray added, "Yep - the sourcing appears to be improving in AIO. Plus the ability for high quality sites to actually receive traffic from AIO, as opposed to spammy/low quality sites that don’t otherwise rank."

Plus Lily just posted some data from Ziptie:

Here are those posts:

I pulled a ton of examples and notice how some of the more serious health queries do not show AI Overviews:

click for full size

click for full size

click for full size

click for full size

click for full size

click for full size

click for full size

Now these do not:

click for full size

click for full size

But then we got this:

click for full size

Forum discussion at X.

 

