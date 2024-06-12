Google Maps Tests QR Codes On Business Profiles

Jun 12, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Qr Code Pin

Google is testing QR codes on the Google Business Profile listings within Google Maps. The QR code shows on the right side of the action buttons (i.e. directions, save, share, etc).

This was posted by Joy Hawkins on X who credited @jlmosebach - here is that screenshot:

Google Maps Business Profile Qr Code

I cannot replicate this, can you?

I am not a huge fan of QR codes but hey, I guess if you are on the desktop interface and you want to quickly get this on your mobile phone, this is a quick way to do that.

We have seen Google place QR codes for LSAs before.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Shavout.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Maps Tests QR Codes On Business Profiles

Jun 12, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Adding New Optional Verification This Month

Jun 12, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests Shaded Site Name & Favicon For Search Results

Jun 12, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Home Activity Removed From Search

Jun 12, 2024 - 7:05 am
Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Wednesday & Thursday

Jun 11, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2024

Jun 11, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Adding New Optional Verification This Month

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.