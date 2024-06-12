Google is testing QR codes on the Google Business Profile listings within Google Maps. The QR code shows on the right side of the action buttons (i.e. directions, save, share, etc).

This was posted by Joy Hawkins on X who credited @jlmosebach - here is that screenshot:

I cannot replicate this, can you?

I am not a huge fan of QR codes but hey, I guess if you are on the desktop interface and you want to quickly get this on your mobile phone, this is a quick way to do that.

We have seen Google place QR codes for LSAs before.

