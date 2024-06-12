Google is testing shading the background color in gray behind the favicon and site name and URL for the mobile search results. It brings a little bit more of a design flair to the ten blue links, don't you think?

Here is a screenshot from Gagan Ghotra on X who said, "I'm just seeing one color being used for background so seems like it's not something that Google do for Knowledge Panels - changing background color for different queries."

Here is dark mode:

I'm seeing a new layout (background corner around sitename) for the first time in Google results in the USA.



I've also noticed several layout changes like this. Not sure if it's completely new or if it's been around for a while.@rustybrick , any thoughts on this? pic.twitter.com/8s7qd6waPa — Vijay Chauhan 📈 - SEO for Enterprise Businesses (@VijayChauhanSEO) June 11, 2024

What do you think of this design?

Forum discussion at X.