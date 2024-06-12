Google is testing shading the background color in gray behind the favicon and site name and URL for the mobile search results. It brings a little bit more of a design flair to the ten blue links, don't you think?
Here is a screenshot from Gagan Ghotra on X who said, "I'm just seeing one color being used for background so seems like it's not something that Google do for Knowledge Panels - changing background color for different queries."
Here is dark mode:
I'm seeing a new layout (background corner around sitename) for the first time in Google results in the USA.— Vijay Chauhan 📈 - SEO for Enterprise Businesses (@VijayChauhanSEO) June 11, 2024
I've also noticed several layout changes like this. Not sure if it's completely new or if it's been around for a while.@rustybrick , any thoughts on this? pic.twitter.com/8s7qd6waPa
What do you think of this design?
