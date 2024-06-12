Google Tests Shaded Site Name & Favicon For Search Results

Jun 12, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Rustybrick Mobile Phone With Red Blue Green And Yellow Lines D73f0c69 9b96 47c9 88a1 C5e49

Google is testing shading the background color in gray behind the favicon and site name and URL for the mobile search results. It brings a little bit more of a design flair to the ten blue links, don't you think?

Here is a screenshot from Gagan Ghotra on X who said, "I'm just seeing one color being used for background so seems like it's not something that Google do for Knowledge Panels - changing background color for different queries."

Google Shaded Site Name Favicon Serp

Here is dark mode:

What do you think of this design?

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Shavout.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads Adding New Optional Verification This Month

Jun 12, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests Shaded Site Name & Favicon For Search Results

Jun 12, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Home Activity Removed From Search

Jun 12, 2024 - 7:05 am
Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Wednesday & Thursday

Jun 11, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2024

Jun 11, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: You Can Recover From Helpful Content Damage With Next Core Update

Jun 11, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Home Activity Removed From Search
Next Story: Google Ads Adding New Optional Verification This Month

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.