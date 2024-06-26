Google Verification Status Tool Gains New Options

Google has added new fields and options to the Google Business Profiles verification status tool. These options should help some businesses that are having issues getting verified on Google Maps.

Tim Capper posted about these changes earlier this month on his blog with more details, explaining which new fields were added to the verification status tool which was added several years ago.

Darren Shaw wrote on X, "Tool existed previously, but they added additional fields to help people that have been struggling with video verification."

The additional workflow in new support channel reads, "My Business Profile is not verified." Tim's post goes through all the new added fields, which I won't repost here. But here is one of the many screenshots he posted:

Google Business Verification Support Form

Forum discussion at X.

 

