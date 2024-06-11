Google seems to be testing categorizing or organizing the search results on the search results page. This is something Google announced it would do at Google I/O and also something Google has tested numerous times over the years.

This time, it was spotted by Mike Futia who posted a video of it in action on X - here is that video as a GIF:

Here is the full video:

Google grouping affiliate keywords by intent now?



I’m now seeing Buying Guides, Product Reviews, Store Pages, etc all separately grouped.



Is this new @rustybrick ? pic.twitter.com/PiQxFRJUwi — Mike Futia (@mikefutia) June 10, 2024

