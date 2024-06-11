Google Tests Organized Search Results Page

Google seems to be testing categorizing or organizing the search results on the search results page. This is something Google announced it would do at Google I/O and also something Google has tested numerous times over the years.

This time, it was spotted by Mike Futia who posted a video of it in action on X - here is that video as a GIF:

Google Organized Search Results Page

Here is the full video:

Forum discussion at X.

 

