Google seems to be testing categorizing or organizing the search results on the search results page. This is something Google announced it would do at Google I/O and also something Google has tested numerous times over the years.
This time, it was spotted by Mike Futia who posted a video of it in action on X - here is that video as a GIF:
Here is the full video:
Google grouping affiliate keywords by intent now?— Mike Futia (@mikefutia) June 10, 2024
I’m now seeing Buying Guides, Product Reviews, Store Pages, etc all separately grouped.
