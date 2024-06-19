Google Local Panels Gains Menu Button

Google seems to be adding a "menu" button to the Google Business Profiles, the local panels, in the web search results. I think Google has tested this one and off over the years, but as Marcin Karwowski noted, it seems to be rolling out now to some businesses.

I personally can replicate it almost all the time for certain restaurants. Marcin Karwowski posted some examples on X and in the Local Search Forum - here is his screenshot:

Google Local Panel Menu Button

Here is how I see it:

Google Local Panel Menu Button2

Clicking on it - expands the window and shows the menu:

Google Local Panel Menu

Here are more screenshots and videos:

You can also track the menu performance in Google Business Profiles:

Forum discussion at X and Local Search Forum.

 

