Google seems to be adding a "menu" button to the Google Business Profiles, the local panels, in the web search results. I think Google has tested this one and off over the years, but as Marcin Karwowski noted, it seems to be rolling out now to some businesses.

I personally can replicate it almost all the time for certain restaurants. Marcin Karwowski posted some examples on X and in the Local Search Forum - here is his screenshot:

Here is how I see it:

Clicking on it - expands the window and shows the menu:

Here are more screenshots and videos:

You can also track the menu performance in Google Business Profiles:

Exciting update from Google! The search result now features a menu button in the top CTA, and you can track its performance directly in the GBP performance report. 📈🔍 #GBPUpdate@rustybrick @Miriam_Ellis_ pic.twitter.com/XdNfQ43ImT — Sohan Jain (@sohanjain) June 19, 2024

Forum discussion at X and Local Search Forum.