Google is testing a larger font size for the main search result title link, followed by smaller fonts for that same snippet's sitelinks. This was spotted a few days ago by both Umair Khan on X and Lily Ray on X.

Google often tests font sizes for its search results, they have done this for two decades now. We've seen them test grouped larger fonts, large bold fonts, and other bigger fonts - I don't cover all of them because these tests happen often but I cover a lot of Google UI tests.

Here is a screenshot of this in action:

Compare it to the normal snippet:

Another example:

Compare to the normal snippet:

More examples:

Google is Testing Large Size Title on Brand Names. @rustybrick | @JohnMu

Here are Screenshots: pic.twitter.com/p600Qeyb3y — Umair Khan (@umair_2024) June 9, 2024

I think it shows this way for navigational results pic.twitter.com/hpgx37Brui — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) June 8, 2024

Forum discussion at X.