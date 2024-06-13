Google Tests Larger Fonts For Main Snippet Title Link & Smaller Font For Sitelinks

Jun 13, 2024 - 7:41 am 2 by
Filed Under Google

Google Straws

Google is testing a larger font size for the main search result title link, followed by smaller fonts for that same snippet's sitelinks. This was spotted a few days ago by both Umair Khan on X and Lily Ray on X.

Google often tests font sizes for its search results, they have done this for two decades now. We've seen them test grouped larger fonts, large bold fonts, and other bigger fonts - I don't cover all of them because these tests happen often but I cover a lot of Google UI tests.

Here is a screenshot of this in action:

Google Virgin Snippet Font Large

Compare it to the normal snippet:

Google Virgin Snippet Font Normal

Another example:

Google Ser Snippet Font Large

Compare to the normal snippet:

Google Ser Snippet Font Normal

More examples:

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Shavout.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Weekend Volatility, Google On Search Leak, Elizabeth Tucker Interview &amp; Apple Intelligence - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Weekend Volatility, Google On Search Leak, Elizabeth Tucker Interview, Apple Intelligence & More

Jun 14, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Tests Multiple Featured Snippets Under From Sources Across The Web

Jun 14, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Sometimes Search Experiments Conflict Causing Issues

Jun 14, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Websites No Longer Load - 404

Jun 14, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Tests New Call & Location Extension Ad Format

Jun 14, 2024 - 7:21 am
Misc Google

I'm The Reason Googlers Don't Reply With Nuance

Jun 14, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google: Disallow Crawling Of Action URLs (Buy Now, Sign Up, etc)
Next Story: Google Fixes GA4 Attribution Models To Better Associate Conversions To Paid Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.