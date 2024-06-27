Google Tests Search Results Sliding Right To Next Page On New Query

Jun 27, 2024 - 7:21 am 2 by
Filed Under Google

Google Logo Wave

Google seems to be testing (or maybe it is a bug) having the search results page slide over right to the next page (visually at least) when you enter a new query. It seems like some new animation when you change your query from the Google Search results page.

Here is a GIF of this in action from Shameem Adhikarath on X:

Google Sliding Search Results Page On Query

I personally cannot replicate this but it is an interesting look.

Do you think this is a feature or a bug?

Here is the video source:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Spam Update, Volatility &amp; Indexing Bug, AI Overviews, Google Maps Exploit, Ads, Applebot - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 27, 2024

Jun 27, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Tests AI Overview Link Cards At The Top

Jun 27, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Changes Query Matching & Brand Controls - Advertisers Happy

Jun 27, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Chrome For Mobile Adds Local Chrome Actions, Search Shortcuts & Trends

Jun 27, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Search Results Sliding Right To Next Page On New Query

Jun 27, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Our Search Rankings Can Improve At Scale & System Level

Jun 27, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google: Our Search Rankings Can Improve At Scale & System Level
Next Story: Google Chrome For Mobile Adds Local Chrome Actions, Search Shortcuts & Trends

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.