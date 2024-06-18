Google is testing another variation of its sitelinks design, this one uses black font colors for the sitelinks. Of course, Google generally uses blue for those links, because links are generally in blue underlined font.

Google also recently tested larger fonts for the first link and smaller for the sitelinks.

This black link sitelinks Google Search test was spotted by both Matt McGee on X and Suraj Soni on X.

I am able to replicate it, so here is that screenshot:

I am not a fan of this look but Google always be testing...

Forum discussion at X and X.