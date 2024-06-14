Google is testing a new look for the "from sources across the web" search results feature. This one looks like the multiple features snippets look, with the perspectives design, but is titled under the "from sources across the web" search results.

None of these are really new (see here), if you look at them by themselves. But having these multiple featured snippets or perspectives under the "from sources across the web" is new. It makes me think that this is a bug, where Google is showing the wrong title for these featured snippets or perspectives.

Here is the screenshot Brodie Clark posted on X:

Here is what I see for that query - a normal featured snippet:

I do wonder if this is a test or a bug or both?

Google is also testing it for normal featured snippets:

Interesting to note that the double featured snippet test with 'sources across the web' is also appearing for normal singular featured snippets. The label is the same as the feature on the right, which is categorised as a different feature. More info: https://t.co/4BPCEjqspA pic.twitter.com/5u1fXbvCUD — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) June 10, 2024

(NEW) For questions which don't have a single answer - Google is now testing showing 2 or more answers in PAA 🙂



PS - UI for these multiple answers is an extension of the test that I shared on 10th May.



More screenshots in next tweet 👍 https://t.co/FD5vpeH5hX pic.twitter.com/cBLLW6xDfY — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) June 13, 2024

Forum discussion at X.