Google Maps Adds Edit & Post Button To Business Profile Listing

Jun 18, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google has added an "edit" and "post" button more prominently as big buttons to Google Business Profiles within the Google Maps interface. Previously, these buttons were not as accessible in the Google Maps interface.

Claudia Tomina spotted this change and posted about it on X, she wrote, "Google added Post and Edit button prominently on Google Maps. Post allows you to "rate and review," add photos or videos while Edit allows you to suggest an edit and update services and offerings."

I can replicate it for my business, here are those bottoms:

Google Maps Edit Button

Here are more screenshots from Claudia:

Forum discussion at X.

 

