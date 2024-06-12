Google Home Activity Removed From Search

Jun 12, 2024 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Yoga Google Clothing

Google Search no longer shows home activities after launching the feature just under four years ago. Google has pulled down the home activities structured data from its search developer documents last night and wrote, "The home activity feature no longer appears in Google Search results."

Home activities showed searches local activities they can do near them. This included online event and video pages that you wanted to add structured data to. When people search for activities to do at home, videos and online events appear in a rich result. People can click a video or class, and see more details, such as a description of the activity, how to register, or watch now.

This is no longer a feature.

Here are some older screenshots:

click for full size

You can still access the Wayback machine archive of these documents but the docs themselves now will redirect to the notice that it was removed.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Shavout.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Tests Shaded Site Name & Favicon For Search Results

Jun 12, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Home Activity Removed From Search

Jun 12, 2024 - 7:05 am
Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Wednesday & Thursday

Jun 11, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2024

Jun 11, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: You Can Recover From Helpful Content Damage With Next Core Update

Jun 11, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Report Gains Merchant Listing Data For Image Tab

Jun 11, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Giant Spinning Rock At Google
Next Story: Google Tests Shaded Site Name & Favicon For Search Results

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.