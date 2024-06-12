Google Search no longer shows home activities after launching the feature just under four years ago. Google has pulled down the home activities structured data from its search developer documents last night and wrote, "The home activity feature no longer appears in Google Search results."

Home activities showed searches local activities they can do near them. This included online event and video pages that you wanted to add structured data to. When people search for activities to do at home, videos and online events appear in a rich result. People can click a video or class, and see more details, such as a description of the activity, how to register, or watch now.

This is no longer a feature.

Here are some older screenshots:

You can still access the Wayback machine archive of these documents but the docs themselves now will redirect to the notice that it was removed.

Forum discussion at X.