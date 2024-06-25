Google Mobile Search Tests More Sitelink Variations

Google is testing a number of sitelink variations within its mobile search results interface. They come in these variations: boxed in, pill-like shaped, some with arrows, some in black, and some in blue.

We saw the black sitelinks on desktop, which no one really liked, and we saw smaller sitelinks.

But now Brodie Clark posted on his SERP Alerts page four new mobile variations:

Black text in pill format:

Google Mobile Sitelink Test Black Text Circle

Black text with arrow in pill format:

Google Mobile Sitelink Test Black Text Circle Arrows

Blue text with pill format:

Google Mobile Sitelink Test Blue Text Circle

Blue text with box format:

Google Mobile Sitelinks Normal Blue Text Rectangles

And more:

Forum discussion at X.

 

