Google is testing a number of sitelink variations within its mobile search results interface. They come in these variations: boxed in, pill-like shaped, some with arrows, some in black, and some in blue.

We saw the black sitelinks on desktop, which no one really liked, and we saw smaller sitelinks.

But now Brodie Clark posted on his SERP Alerts page four new mobile variations:

Black text in pill format:

Black text with arrow in pill format:

Blue text with pill format:

Blue text with box format:

And more:

Sitelinks with arrows at the end. pic.twitter.com/jUfPaY5a1u — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) June 24, 2024

