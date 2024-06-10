Google Tests Local Five Pack (Up From 3 Pack)

Jun 10, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Cards

Google is once again testing showing five local results, a five-pack, instead of the typical 3 local results, a three-pack, in the search results local results section. Google tested this in 2021 and also had this for the SGE labs results and now it is being tested again.

Joy Hawkins spotted this and posted some screenshots on X - she wrote, "Whoa. Seeing 5-packs instead of 3-packs for some queries today."

Here are her screenshots, I cannot replicate these - I see three local results, not five:

Google Local 5 Pack

As a reminder, the local results box is known as the three pack because it has shown 3 results since 2015 but we've seen Google recently test this five pack, also a two pack and a ten pack.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Fixing Product Variant Structured Data Star Rating Bug

Jun 10, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Tests Local Five Pack (Up From 3 Pack)

Jun 10, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Updates

June 8th Weekend Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility

Jun 9, 2024 - 8:25 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 7, 2024

Jun 7, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Volatility, Coupon Sites Abuse, Mobile Indexing Change, AI Overviews Decline & Ad News

Jun 7, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Removal Tool Drops Cache Updates

Jun 7, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Elevator - going down...
Next Story: Google Fixing Product Variant Structured Data Star Rating Bug

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.