A few months ago I posted about a possible bug with Google Maps where Google Map pins were being moved around into one location. I later updated the post to suggest it was more of a spam or hack exploit. Yep, spammers are hijacking the location of businesses on Google Maps by moving their map pins, that results in local ranking declines and possible Google Business Profile suspensions.

Darren Shaw posted an awesome video on social, including X of just how easy it is for spammers to exploit this on Google Maps. He even showed how when those affected businesses try to move their pin back, it often leads to their Google Business Profile being suspended.

In short, when you go to Google Maps, search for businesses in a specific area, you can edit the listing and then go to the edit location and drag the pin anywhere you want.

Here are some screenshots:

Darren Shaw's video explains this is a much better way, so watch it here:

This new scam will destroy your local rankings:



If someone moves your map pin, you’ll lose all your rankings in your actual location.



Google lets anyone move your pin (wtf)



And if you try to move it back, GOOGLE MAY SUSPEND YOUR GBP (WTF x 10!)



We've developed a solution 👇 pic.twitter.com/hKMKWcPb1K — Darren Shaw (@DarrenShaw_) June 18, 2024

This issue has been going on for several months now and I am upset it is not yet patched by the Google Maps team. As you know, I covered this last March, and Joy Hawkins has been posting about this since last year.

Here is one of her more recent posts on this:

Just saw ANOTHER business who had someone move their pin 2 hours away from their actual location. And yep, of course, their rankings tanked. This is getting insane. #StopCrapOnTheMap pic.twitter.com/YMB5GgpZuE — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) June 6, 2024

As Darren said, Google doesn't currently notify you when someone moves your map pin, so you need to look out for it manually. He is also offering a service for $1 per month to notify you of this.

