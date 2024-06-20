Google Map Pin Exploit Leads To Local Rankings Drop & Possible Suspension

Jun 20, 2024 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Map Pin Hack

A few months ago I posted about a possible bug with Google Maps where Google Map pins were being moved around into one location. I later updated the post to suggest it was more of a spam or hack exploit. Yep, spammers are hijacking the location of businesses on Google Maps by moving their map pins, that results in local ranking declines and possible Google Business Profile suspensions.

Darren Shaw posted an awesome video on social, including X of just how easy it is for spammers to exploit this on Google Maps. He even showed how when those affected businesses try to move their pin back, it often leads to their Google Business Profile being suspended.

In short, when you go to Google Maps, search for businesses in a specific area, you can edit the listing and then go to the edit location and drag the pin anywhere you want.

Here are some screenshots:

Google Map Edit Location

Google Map Pin Move Edit

Darren Shaw's video explains this is a much better way, so watch it here:

This issue has been going on for several months now and I am upset it is not yet patched by the Google Maps team. As you know, I covered this last March, and Joy Hawkins has been posting about this since last year.

Here is one of her more recent posts on this:

As Darren said, Google doesn't currently notify you when someone moves your map pin, so you need to look out for it manually. He is also offering a service for $1 per month to notify you of this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Weekend Volatility, Google On Search Leak, Elizabeth Tucker Interview &amp; Apple Intelligence - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 20, 2024

Jun 20, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Warns On Using JavaScript For Structured Data

Jun 20, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Most Google People Also Ask Responses Are Wikipedia

Jun 20, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Map Pin Exploit Leads To Local Rankings Drop & Possible Suspension

Jun 20, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Tests Latest Deals With Deals In Past 24 Hours

Jun 20, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Tests Top-Quality Store and Shop Rating Labels Together

Jun 20, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Tests Latest Deals With Deals In Past 24 Hours
Next Story: Most Google People Also Ask Responses Are Wikipedia

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.