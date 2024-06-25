Google Credit Card Search Widget

Google Credit Cards

Google Search now may show you a special search box for your searches related to finding a credit card. If you search for [credit cards], [best credit card], [visa credit cards], and so on, you will get this new credit card Google Search widget.

Avi Buchbinder notified me of this on X and I can replicate it for all those queries.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Search Credit Card Widget

When I clicked on the more information option in the Google Search results for that Google Search credit card box, it reads, "This content about credit cards comes from the Knowledge Graph, Google's collection of info about people, places, and things. Benefits, fees, and introductory offers may have specific terms and conditions."

It also says these are not ads, "This is a search result, not an ad. Only ads are paid, and they'll always be labeled with "Sponsored" or "Ad."

When you click on a result, it takes you to a deeper Google Search on that credit card. This is what it looks like:

Google Search Credit Card Widget Deeper

Glenn Gabe reposted it and said, "Run an affiliate site focused on finance? Heads-up, that SERP feature is hard to overlook."

I am sure many affiliates are not going to be happy about this but sadly we have seen Google do this time and time again to affiliates and heck, even partners.

Google had an ad format for this ages ago for Google Advisor called credit card comparison ads.

Forum discussion at X.

 

