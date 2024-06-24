Google has added a new bullet point in the structured data carousels (beta) help documentation around how to mark up categories with many items with that structured data. This is based on examples pages such as paginated content or infinite scroll.

Google added this new line under the "guidelines" section":

Mark up all items that are on the summary or category page. For paginated categories, add an ItemList to each subsequent page and include the entities that are listed on that page. For infinite scroll, focus on marking up the entities that are initially loaded in the viewport.

Here is a screenshot, I highlighted what was added:

Google said they added this because they "received a question through our feedback button about how to implement this markup for categories with many items, such as paginated content or infinite scroll."

Forum discussion at X.