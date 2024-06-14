Google Business Profiles Websites No Longer Load - 404

Broken Google Map

Google Business Profiles websites, which stopped loading websites and began redirecting to the Google Business Profiles listing on Google Maps now completely 404 - as expected. It was supposed to stop working completely this past Sunday, but it did not stop working until later this week.

Now when I try to access a sample Google Business Profiles website URL, it completely 404s.

This is what happens when I click on a Google Business Profile website URL, specifically the URL of Will Scott's Business Profile website at https://business.google.com/website/search-influence:

Google Business Profile Websites 404

It is a shame Google couldn't keep the redirects up longer but this is what Google does...

Google said previously, "If you've been using a custom domain name to forward traffic to the website made with your Google Business Profile, customers who visit this domain will be redirected to your Business Profile. The redirect will only work until June 10, 2024. Sign in to your hosting company account and choose a “Redirect” option or similar, to forward your third-party domain to a different website before June 10, 2024."

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Weekend Volatility, Google On Search Leak, Elizabeth Tucker Interview &amp; Apple Intelligence - YouTube
