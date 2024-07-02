Google has confirmed it is working to fix the delays and latency issues with the Google Search Console Performance reports. This happens to the performance reports and often other reports in Google Search Console every now and then and generally Google is able to get it to catch up over time. Although, we've seen time where it just loses gaps in data but that is super rare.

Now we are at about over 50 hours of delay with the report, but we have seen longer, so this is not the biggest delay in reporting with Search Console.

Update - Now 53 hours:

I cannot tell you how many people have been complaining about this across the SEO communities on social media and the forums.

I asked Daniel Waisberg of Google about this yesterday and he replied last night saying on X, "We are looking into it."

Then this morning, Google's official channel on X posted, "We have been experiencing latency issues with the Search Performance reports. We're working to solve this soon and will update here when the issues are resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Here are those posts:

We are looking into it — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) July 1, 2024

We have been experiencing latency issues with the Search Performance reports (https://t.co/20FUbv9Jm4). We're working to solve this soon and will update here when the issues are resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) July 2, 2024

It is still not fixed yet but I suspect it will be soon.

There are just too many complaints to link to - so I will leave it at that.

But the point is, Google is aware, it will be fixed, there is nothing specific you need to do on your end.

