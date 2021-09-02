September 2021 Google Webmaster Report

Well, I got to say, the last month was an interesting one for webmasters, marketers and SEOs in the Google organic space. We finished off the prolonger link spam update, safe browsing was removed from the page experience update, which should have been fully rolled out by now but Google did not confirm. Oh and that update might be bigger than just a tiebreaker but it is still pretty small. We also had a couple unconfirmed Google updates this month.
The big news in the SEO world this past month was the title change that we spotted mid-August and Google confirmed a week later. Don't worry, it doesn't impact your rankings
On top of all of that, Google Search Console lost precious data. But Search Console did open up an indexing reporting tool and shared some more insights on insights reporting (sounds funny to write). We did and still are seeing weird indexing behavior from Google over the past couple of months - this is not confirmed by Google.
There is just a lot going on this past month - so here is this past month's recap below, and you can catch up with the August report here if you missed it.
Google Search Algorithms:
- Google Link Spam Update Took A Full Month To Roll Out
- Safe Browsing No Longer A Google Ranking Signal
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Wednesday
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update August 6th Through The Weekend?
- Google: Personalization In Search Is Extremely Light & Rare For Ranking
- Google Says Now The Page Experience Update Is More Than A Tie Breaker Ranking Factor
- Google Displaying Header Tags Instead Of Titles For Search Snippets?
- Google Confirms Titles Did Change To Not Use The Searcher's Query
- Google's Title/Header Change Does Not Impact Rankings
- SEOs Want Opt Out For Google Title Change But How
- Google Hears Title Snippet Feedback, Hopes To Improve Results & Maybe Add Search Console Tools
- Google Search Opens Complaint Thread For Title Changes
- Google: Don't Blindly Replace Your HTML Title Tags With Google's Titles
- Semrush: Google Dropped HTML Title Tags Usage By 77% & Replaced Those With H1s 75% Of The Time
- Google: The Header To Title Tag Snippet Change Is Not Related To Passage Ranking
- Google Search Snippet Descriptions Still Can Be Customized Based On Queries
- Google Search Console Performance Reporting Is Currently Stuck
- Google Search Console Performance Report Data Lost Completely
- Cross-language Results Google Search Console Performance Filter
- Google Opens Indexing Bugs Reporting Tool To Search Console Users
- Google Shares Data Handling Details On Search Console Insights Reporting
- Possible Google Indexing Issues With Pages Dropping In & Out Of The Index
- Each Google Core Updates Can Affect Search Rankings Differently
- Google Made 12.5 Changes To Search Each Day In 2020
- Google Internal Tool To Check Site Quality
- Google Adds Author Markup To Article Structured Data Recommended Properties
- Google Not Yet Worried About Faking Author Details In Structured Data
- User Queries Help Google Determine What To Show In Knowledge Panels
- Google Core Updates Can Sometimes Impact Image Search & Local Search
- Google Investigating Cases Where Big Brand News Sites Ranking Above Small Specialized Publishers
- Google: We Will Retry Old Redirect URLs For Years
- Google: Cover All Your Bases With Searcher Intent & Your Content
- Google On Being On The Right Track To A Google Core Update Quality Recovery
- Google On Multiple Rich Results Per Page - Focus On One, There Is No Defined Order
- Google: Content Behind Paywalls Is Not Automatically Thin Content
- Google: Generally Removing AMP Page Shouldn't Result In Search Ranking Decline
- Google Shopping Bug Leads To Huge Impression Declines
- Google Structured Data Testing Tool Directs You To Rich Results Test Or Schema.org
- Google: Alt Text Is Important For SEO
- Google Local Result With Reviews From The Web & Independent Sites
- Google Local Pack Without Any Call To Action Buttons
- Google My Business Products Approval Process
- Google Posts Can Now Appear On Third Party Sites Without Your Knowledge
- Google Local Pack Inventory Shows "Updated Today"
- Google Enforcing Physical Addresses For Some Google My Business Listings
- Google Search Tests Carousels: Research, People Also Shop & Similar Products
- Google Continues Test Of People Also Ask & People Also Search For In Autocomplete
- Google Tests Expandable Search Snippet Carousels
- Google Search Tests Double Indented Results
- Top Stories Images In Google Search Blank
- Google Search Adds 3D Periodic Table
- Google Affordable Picks Carousel In Mobile Search
- Google Search Tests Discussions Carousel
