September 2021 Google Webmaster Report

Well, I got to say, the last month was an interesting one for webmasters, marketers and SEOs in the Google organic space. We finished off the prolonger link spam update, safe browsing was removed from the page experience update, which should have been fully rolled out by now but Google did not confirm. Oh and that update might be bigger than just a tiebreaker but it is still pretty small. We also had a couple unconfirmed Google updates this month.

The big news in the SEO world this past month was the title change that we spotted mid-August and Google confirmed a week later. Don't worry, it doesn't impact your rankings

On top of all of that, Google Search Console lost precious data. But Search Console did open up an indexing reporting tool and shared some more insights on insights reporting (sounds funny to write). We did and still are seeing weird indexing behavior from Google over the past couple of months - this is not confirmed by Google.

There is just a lot going on this past month - so here is this past month's recap below, and you can catch up with the August report here if you missed it.

Google Search Algorithms:

