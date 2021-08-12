Google Affordable Picks Carousel In Mobile Search

Aug 12, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is now showing a carousel to help shoppers find lower cost, cheaper and more affordable (I just said the same thing three times) products. Google displays this in an "affordable picks" carousel that matches more on your keyword phrase with "cheap" added on.

Here is one example that I can replicate for [refrigerator]:

Saad AK has a number of examples on Twitter - all of which I can replicate myself:

Here are more, but also with "things to consider" options, which I don't think is new, but might be new in this location:

Here is another variation:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

