Google Affordable Picks Carousel In Mobile Search

Google is now showing a carousel to help shoppers find lower cost, cheaper and more affordable (I just said the same thing three times) products. Google displays this in an "affordable picks" carousel that matches more on your keyword phrase with "cheap" added on.

Here is one example that I can replicate for [refrigerator]:

Saad AK has a number of examples on Twitter - all of which I can replicate myself:

Google: I saw "Affordable picks" carousel in Mobile SERPs (for a lot of queries). This might be new.



1: Ceiling fan pic.twitter.com/madyEkSian — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) August 10, 2021

Here are more, but also with "things to consider" options, which I don't think is new, but might be new in this location:

Cool find! I haven’t seen this, and I can’t replicate it on my end.



Unrelated to this, I did spot this ‘things to consider’ feature again which looks a little more comprehensive than what was seen in the past. Noticed they’re noting it’s partially based on product review info. pic.twitter.com/ex5PYNRgcM — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) August 10, 2021

Here is another variation:

A Google SERP feature for those who are price sensitive. Although articles like this can be borderline spammy, there is still an opportunity to surface (if not as a standard web page listing). All articles in the carousel using the classic SEO play of adding '2021' to the title. pic.twitter.com/n9lEjqXH37 — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) August 12, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.