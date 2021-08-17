Google Opens Indexing Bugs Reporting Tool To Search Console Users

Google announced that all signed-in Google Search Console users who go to the English help form can now submit indexing bug notifications to Google. This ran as a pilot to a limited number of users back in April but is now open to a lot more Search Console users.

To access the form, you need to be signed in to your Search Console account and access the English version of either of these two help documents.

Google did say "before reporting an Indexing issue, always consult our community forums and check our support documentation, which highlights some additional helpful tools." "Support is limited to English at the moment, but we will explore expansion to more languages in the future," Google added.

Google has recently been asking for indexing and crawl reports as early as yesterday and we've been noticing weird indexing issues over the past several weeks.

The form takes you through a series of questions before it actually lets you submit the issue to Google, which makes sense. Here is part of the form:

Forum discussion at Twitter.