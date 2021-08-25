Google Continues Test Of People Also Ask & People Also Search For In Autocomplete

Last September, in 2020, we reported that Google was testing the people also search for in the auto-complete search suggestions drop down. Well, those tests have not stopped. Here are more examples from Brodie Clark from the past week or so.
In fact, I get numerous people sending me these examples every week, so Google is actively testing these:
Via @brodieseo:
Via @brodieseo:
Here are the older ones I shared a while ago:
Via @SaadAlikhan1994:
Via @kasey__moore:
Some more:
They're also pulling in local storefront images into some of these - pic.twitter.com/viWY5qMNlQ— Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) February 3, 2021
Got another one for you Barry (a combo) pic.twitter.com/PEQ2Vpyy45— Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) August 25, 2021
Google is always testing...
