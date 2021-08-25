Google Continues Test Of People Also Ask & People Also Search For In Autocomplete

Aug 25, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Last September, in 2020, we reported that Google was testing the people also search for in the auto-complete search suggestions drop down. Well, those tests have not stopped. Here are more examples from Brodie Clark from the past week or so.

In fact, I get numerous people sending me these examples every week, so Google is actively testing these:

Via @brodieseo:

Via @brodieseo:

Here are the older ones I shared a while ago:

Via @SaadAlikhan1994:

Via @kasey__moore:

Some more:

Google is always testing...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

