Google Continues Test Of People Also Ask & People Also Search For In Autocomplete

Last September, in 2020, we reported that Google was testing the people also search for in the auto-complete search suggestions drop down. Well, those tests have not stopped. Here are more examples from Brodie Clark from the past week or so.

In fact, I get numerous people sending me these examples every week, so Google is actively testing these:

Via @brodieseo:

Via @brodieseo:

Here are the older ones I shared a while ago:

Via @SaadAlikhan1994:

Via @kasey__moore:

Some more:

They're also pulling in local storefront images into some of these - pic.twitter.com/viWY5qMNlQ — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) February 3, 2021

Got another one for you Barry (a combo) pic.twitter.com/PEQ2Vpyy45 — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) August 25, 2021

Google is always testing...

