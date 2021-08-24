Google Search Tests Carousels: Research, People Also Shop & Similar Products

Aug 24, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is testing a number of additional carousels in Google Search. These carousels are titled "research," "people also shop" and "similar products." Here are screenshots and screencasts of these in action from those who spotted them.

I should note, this is my fast way of catching up from my week on vacation, so sorry for lumping them all together:

(1) Research carousel in Google Search:

(2) People also shop carousel in Google Search:

(3) Similar Products carousel in Google Search:

I believe there are more, but here are some of the ones I didn't cover last week.

