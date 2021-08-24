Google Search Tests Carousels: Research, People Also Shop & Similar Products

Google is testing a number of additional carousels in Google Search. These carousels are titled "research," "people also shop" and "similar products." Here are screenshots and screencasts of these in action from those who spotted them.
I should note, this is my fast way of catching up from my week on vacation, so sorry for lumping them all together:
(1) Research carousel in Google Search:
Query Number 2: cotton candy machines
(2) People also shop carousel in Google Search:
Here are more queries which triggered it:
Query Number 2: Toms
(3) Similar Products carousel in Google Search:
Google testing a "similar products" carousel
I believe there are more, but here are some of the ones I didn't cover last week.