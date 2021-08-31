Google: Content Behind Paywalls Is Not Automatically Thin Content

Aug 31, 2021
Google's John Mueller said that just because some content might be behind a paywall, it doesn't mean Google sees that content as thin content. Google allows content paywalls and will show them as much as it shows content not behind paywalls. So no, Google does not automatically treat paywalled content as thin content.

Why would someone think paywalled content is thin? Well, generally when you hit a piece of content that is paywalled, you may see a paragraph or two of the whole article. So maybe people think that is all that is there and that it qualifies as thin content?

Either way, word count is not used by Google:

