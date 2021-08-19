Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Wednesday

As I mentioned yesterday in my story on the slow rollout for the Google link spam update - there seems to be a Google update going on. It started - maybe Tuesday but spiked in a big way on Wednesday, August 18th. It is not clear if this is related to that link spam update or something else.

It also might be related to the top stories bug causing a drop in clicks (CTR drop) or the header vs title tag tweak (although doubt it is that).

Or maybe this is just one of those normal Google updates that go unconfirmed? I don't know but I do see significant chatter and signals of an update.

SEO Chatter

I first noticed the fluctuations when SEOs began asking about it on WebmasterWorld on Tuesday. Here is what some were saying:

Still seeing lots of movement today in the UK... cant see much from the sensors though?! Anyone else?

I had an enormous spike in traffic from the UK at exactly 1pm today...all coming from Google search or direct (Google images UK). All from different IP addresses and cities around the UK, and real traffic that had multiple PV. My UK traffic is up 869% so far today. Anyone else seeing this?

semrush sensor spiking again, correlates with my sales loss again. So this is the new normal? SERP update every other day?

Today's SERPs suggest problems displaying country-specific sites. No wonder some countries will see traffic loss!

Its absolutely insane how much Google is refreshing at the moment. Either something isnt right/performing how they want it too, or they are completely revolutionising the way the algos work.

Decrease close of last week through weekend. Rise yesterday and slow again today.

Phenomenal spike in traffic and CTR since the last 48 hours specially in the tech niche. But entire last week was pretty bad, in terms of traffic and everything.

That is some of the chatter - you got to wonder where this is coming from.

Google Tracking Tools

As you can see below, the tools are all pretty much showing huge changes on August 18th:

Have you noticed big changes yesterday? What do you think it is from?

