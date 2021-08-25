Google Search Console Performance Reporting Is Currently Stuck

Aug 25, 2021 • 7:05 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
This morning I've been noticing a lot of complaints about the Google Search Console Performance report being delayed and data not fully being represented. It seems to be a global issue and even John Mueller of Google confirmed there is an issue at the moment.

The issue is that the data seems to have stopped collecting on August 23rd and it looks like some sites saw huge declines in clicks and impressions on August 23rd. It is just a reporting glitch and hopefully Google will be able to backfill the data.

Here is what it looks like for some:

click for full size

Here are some of the complaints on Twitter:

John Mueller of Google replied to two of these complaints saying the team is aware:

So don't worry, it is being worked on and it seems to be a reporting glitch.

