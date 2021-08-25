Google Search Console Performance Reporting Is Currently Stuck

This morning I've been noticing a lot of complaints about the Google Search Console Performance report being delayed and data not fully being represented. It seems to be a global issue and even John Mueller of Google confirmed there is an issue at the moment.

The issue is that the data seems to have stopped collecting on August 23rd and it looks like some sites saw huge declines in clicks and impressions on August 23rd. It is just a reporting glitch and hopefully Google will be able to backfill the data.

Here is what it looks like for some:

Here are some of the complaints on Twitter:

Does anyone see any drop in Google Search Console data on 23rd August? Wondering if this is an update or bug in GSC! Any idea? @searchliaison @dannysullivan @JohnMu @rustybrick @methode pic.twitter.com/FOOreyFzet — Keval Bhuva (@bhuva47) August 25, 2021

Yeah the graph does look like its going down steeply but GSC still shows the message 'fresh data-usually replaced with final data' message for 23rd. Isnt that the case with you? pic.twitter.com/clAPcJXnFr — Vishal Marathe (@VishMarathe411) August 25, 2021

yeah. looks like a GSC issue, it'll sort itself out over the next few days I'm sure — plants + seo (@plantsandseo) August 25, 2021

Yes, I am seeing a huge drop in console data whereas GA is showing numbers fine. What percentage of change are you seeing in your console data? — Manish Chauhan (@ManishK_Chauhan) August 25, 2021

Anyone else seeing a bug with Google Search Console performance data for Aug 23rd? — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) August 25, 2021

Yup, all bar one of the sites I manage look like this:



Horrible way to start the morning till I validated with GA data!



It's the 'fresh data' so here's hoping it backfills when it updates to final data. pic.twitter.com/kwEe5jrpt0 — Max Peters (@maxjpeters) August 25, 2021

Seems like a bug in GSC as there has been a drop in GSC data on 23rd Aug. I have analysed it for several websites belonging to different verticals and regions. — Rajeev Lekhwar 📊🤖📈☮️ (@PanditRajeev22) August 25, 2021

John Mueller of Google replied to two of these complaints saying the team is aware:

Something's stuck; I don't have much more at the moment. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 25, 2021

Yeah, sometime it just takes a little longer to settle down. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 25, 2021

So don't worry, it is being worked on and it seems to be a reporting glitch.

Forum discussion at Twitter.