Google Shares Data Handling Details On Search Console Insights Reporting

Daniel Waisberg and Maya Mamo from the Google Search Console team published a blog post named Google Search Console Insights behind the curtains. This document, according to Daniel Waisberg, has new details on how Google "handles the data was not out there" before.

As an FYI, Google officially launched Search Console Insights in June after beta testing it in June 2020 and then the following month it was live for a limited number of sites.

This new blog post from Google is broken into these sections:

Why can't I see Google Analytics data in Search Console Insights?

Why is the data I see in Google Analytics different from Search Console Insights?

How does Search Console Insights choose “new content”?

How does Search Console Insights choose the “most popular content”?

How can clicks be lower than pageviews in the Google Search card?

What do the different badges in the GSC Insights cards mean?

Learn about the data, find tips, and more resources

So make sure to read it and then explore the reports over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.