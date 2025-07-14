Daily Search Forum Recap: July 14, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google June 2025 core update is still super heated, with a ton of volatility over the weekend. Google updated its merchant return policies and loyalty program policies. Google Local Service Ads reviews are not managed in Business Profiles, you may notice changes to your reviews. Google AI Mode with link only cards - likely a bug. Google AI Overviews with embedded videos. Google Ads apply recommendations within Gmail is dangerous.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google June 2025 Core Update Volatility Remains Heated Through Weekend
    Today marks the two-week mark of the start of the Google June 2025 core update. This update seems pretty significant thus far, with Google announcing the update on June 30th at about 10:30 am, then the volatility kicking off on July 2nd and seeing some partial recoveries from the helpful content update.
  • Google Updates Merchant Return Policies & Loyalty Programs
    Google has updated a number of search-related help documents for its merchant return policies and loyalty programs. Google said these updates are to "remove unclarities in the documentation and examples."
  • Google Local Service Ads Reviews Now Managed By Business Profiles
    We knew this was coming but as of July 11th, your reviews on Google Local Service Ads are now managed by Google Business Profiles. I know a number of local folks noticed who have LSAs noticed their Business Profiles reviews jumped on Friday, and this is why.
  • Google AI Mode With Link Cards Only - A Bug?
    Google is either testing showing link cards only within AI Mode or it might be a bug. Randomly over the past few weeks or so, I've seen reports of people noticing AI Mode responses without any content, but instead just the link cards.
  • Google AI Overviews Now With Many Videos
    Google is now showing not just short videos in AI Overviews but also longer-form videos in the AI Overviews. AI Overviews may show no videos or may show several videos as you scroll through the AI-generated response. Google AI Overviews can now show many videos in these AI-generated answers.
  • Google Ads Apply Recommendations Within Gmail Can Be Dangerous
    Google Ads with Gmail has this feature that you can now click one button to apply a recommendation for your Google Ads. The scary part, you don't even need to open the email to apply this recommendation, so you are kind of applying them blindly.
  • Google Indoor Beach Life
    Here is an oldish photo from the Google London office of a bunch of Googlers pretending they are at the beach but instead they are in the office. You can see a beach ball, inflatable pool toys and towels and more.

