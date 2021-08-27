Google Local Pack Without Any Call To Action Buttons

Aug 27, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story
Share This
 

If you search for [restaurants near me] in Google Search mobile or desktop, you will see the local three pack and map but you won't see buttons to call the restaurant or directions or a way to order online. You will not see any call to action buttons, or at least I don't and many others do not.

Maybe you see something different, but I see what Ben Heligman sees. Ben is in Kansas, I am in New York and we both see listings (from different restaurants) without call to action buttons. Here is the screen shot Ben shared on Twitter a while back and it is still the same:

click for full size

Google's local pack results has recently been testing showing up without the map, placing the map on the right side and without directions icons - so this doesn't surprise me.

I guess Google wants you to do one more click to get to what you need to get to.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: Generally Removing AMP Page Shouldn't Result In Search Ranking Decline
 
blog comments powered by Disqus