Google: The Header To Title Tag Snippet Change Is Not Related To Passage Ranking

Aug 19, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

A couple of days ago, we broke the news, that many are noticing a change where Google is using the header tag over the title tag more often these days for the Google search result snippet link. Some are suggesting that this change (which is not that huge right now) is related to passage ranking - it is not.

Marie Haynes tweeted about this theory, but it was not just her, it was a nice number of people asking me if the two are related. The theory is Google is looking to a specific passage and how it relates to the query and then pulling the header from that passage and not the title. I get the logic here but my initial thought was no, this is not related at all. Why? Well, again, passaging indexing is about pages that are not well organized, super long and likely do not have header tags on them.

Anyway, here is Marie's tweet:

I looped in Danny Sullivan of Google to confirm the two are unrelated:

So no, passaging ranking and this header/title change are not associated.

It does appear to be a real and intentional change on Google's part, as John Mueller of Google commented as such on Twitter:

But again, not related to passages.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: August 18, 2021
 
blog comments powered by Disqus