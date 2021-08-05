User Queries Help Google Determine What To Show In Knowledge Panels

Aug 5, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Ever wonder why some knowledge panels show the authors books, while others might show movies or TV shows and maybe less or more information. Google sometimes determines what to show in a knowledge panel based on how people search for that person or entity.

Google's Danny Sullivan was quizzed about this by Chris Silver Smith on Twitter who wrote "One of the prime things of interest currently is how an artist's works are invoked to appear with them in Knowledge Panels. Some authors have approached me recently as their KPs became abruptly unstable entirely - either only appearing in Mobile or disappearing entirely. While that is explainable by us assuming that some weighting factor shifted as to whether to invoke KPs or not, the other question is of greater interest - why and how to invoke an artist's works in their KP at the bottom."

He shared these two examples:

Danny explained that one of the reasons can be how people search for that person, if they use the word books in the query often enough. Danny said "the systems might see a lot of queries for King followed by books and determine it's useful to surface them in that case with the initial query. Or other types of factors like this might be involved."

But this is completely automated with zero human intervention - I guess outside of folks being able to add elements like Cameos and claiming their knowledge panel.

I like to compare the cool Barry Schwartz to myself:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Tests Discussions Carousel
 
blog comments powered by Disqus