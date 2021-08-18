Google Local Result With Reviews From The Web & Independent Sites

Google seems to be testing a new way of showing reviews in the local listing for some businesses. Brandon Schmidt spotted Google showing not just the number of reviews with the review summary in stars, but where Google labels if the reviews are "from the web" or from "independent sites."

He shared some screenshots on Twitter and others also shared them, here are some:

Some think it is industry specific:

I just looked at a bookkeeping client who has both Google review and a web review. Web review not list at top. Therefore this appears to depend on industry. pic.twitter.com/Bj9fs1F1ya — Nora Wade (@covingtonlocal) August 11, 2021

I am not sure I like this but let's see if/how it rolls out.

