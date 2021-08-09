Each Google Core Updates Can Affect Search Rankings Differently

Google's John Mueller clarified on Friday that when Google pushes out new core updates that each one can be unique and impact Google's core rankings differently. So if your site is impacted by one, it might not be impact by another core update.

In addition, Google said different core updates can impact different parts of Google's ranking system and thus be unique. So I guess, one core update can impact different parts of Google's ranking system, like maybe focus more on content or links or featured snippets (this is super over-simplistic).

John said at the 30:25 mark into the video "These, as far as I know, these were essentially separate and unique updates that we did. So they we we call them both core updates because they affect the core of our ranking systems. But that doesn't mean that they affect the same core parts of the ranking system. So from from that point of view it's not the case that if you see a change in during one of these core updates, you will always see a change during the other one as well. So from from there I wouldn't assume that they have to be related."

Here is the embed where the response is:

Glenn Gabe summed it up nicely in this tweet:

Via @johnmu: The June & July broad core updates were separate & unique updates. Just because they are both core updates doesn't mean they affect the same core parts of the ranking system. This is why you could see changes during one, but not the other: https://t.co/sT4XHokfnx pic.twitter.com/aIIm0lJGvl — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 6, 2021

