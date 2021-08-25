Google Posts Can Now Appear On Third Party Sites Without Your Knowledge

Aug 25, 2021
Google now has a notice when you add Google Posts in Google My Business that those posts can appear not just on Google properties but third-party sites. Claire Carlile posted a screenshot of Google notifying her of this and asked on Twitter "which third party sites would posts appear on?"

Here is a screenshot of this:

click for full size

As you can see, Google is notifying us that "your posts will appear on Google services across the web, like Maps and Search, and on third-party sites." How do they get on third-party sites? Can people embed them? Is Google licensing this data out to Mapquest? What is going on here?

I am not sure how big of a deal this is, but I am curious what third-party sites is getting their hands on this to display it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

