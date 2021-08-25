Google My Business Products Approval Process

Google now may decide to review your Google My Business product uploads manually and approve or reject those. Usama Ali posted screenshots on Twitter of the this happening for his product uploads.

Google posts a notice that "your product is being reviewed." Google adds that "it may take up to 30 minutes. Product will be visible to customers once approved." Here is that notice:

Here is what the product looks like while it is in the queue:

Here are some more screenshots of this:

