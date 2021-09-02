John Mueller Often Debugs Google Using Bing

Sep 2, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
John Mueller, a Google search advocate, who we all know so well if you read this site. He said he will use Bing to debug Google issues. He said on Twitter "I often use Bing when debugging."

John added "it shows if it's just Google doing something weird, the site doing weird things, or if it changed over time (search engines index at different rates, faster/slower doesn't matter)." This is "one of the simplest & fastest checks to do" he said.

It makes sense, if both Google and Bing are having the same issues with a specific site, it is probably an issue with the site and not the search engine.

Here is that tweet:

It makes sense, in hindsight...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: Bing does the same thing with Google:

