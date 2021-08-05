Google Search Tests Discussions Carousel

Looks like Google is testing another design and layout for displaying forums in the search results. Now Google is labeling this "discussions" and showing it in this two column and multiple rows carousel interface.

Here is a screenshot and followed by a video from Saad AK on Twitter:

Here is the video he captured of it in action:

On Mobile: Seeing "Discussions" section in Google SERPs (I believe it's new) it has forums listed in it.



I have recorded it.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/ksQEeCzF2j — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) August 3, 2021

Valentin Pletzer did first spot this back in March but I don't think I covered it then...

Forum discussion at Twitter.