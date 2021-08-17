Google Search Adds 3D Periodic Table

Google has added a 3D and AR based periodic table to the search results. If you search for [periodic table] and look at the right side rail, you will see a way to "explore" the periodic table. Clicking that takes you into the experience.

Here is where you can find it on the search results page:

When you click on it, it takes you to this page that looks like and feels like this:

As Glenn Gabe wrote on Twitter "I'm sure students will love this, but I'm also sure there are sites that ranked for "periodic table" that aren't going to be happy." Typical Google...

