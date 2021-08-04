Google Core Updates Can Sometimes Impact Image Search & Local Search

Aug 4, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Danny Sullivan of Google confirmed on Twitter that core updates can sometimes impact both image search and local search results. This comes after Danny said that core updates don't impact local results. But now he is saying "it depends" and can impact all content types across search.

This comes after Glenn Gabe wrote a detailed piece on how core updates can impact image search. He showed examples of this happening and then pinged Danny to confirm.

Danny said "Core updates can involve image results or any type of content because they involve our core ranking systems that themselves involve all types of content. That's why our page about them mentions "content" so often."

Then Danny, since he knows how my mind works (working together for so many years), he mentions that he told me before that local search is not impacted by core updates:

So I asked him to confirm this and he said "it depends."

Then Danny explained how you can tell if a content type was impacted, he said "typically, if you see -- as our post says -- "widely notable effects," that's a sign a core update is playing a role with content." And Glenn pointed out an example from his blog post that shows this as well:

So now you know that core updates can impact the core web results, image results, local results, Discover results and even people also ask and more.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: Try To Use One Sitemap File For Google News
 
blog comments powered by Disqus