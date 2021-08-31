Google Internal Tool To Check Site Quality

Aug 31, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google's John Mueller said a couple of weeks ago that he has internal tools to look at sites or pages and see if a site is low quality. He said this in the August 20th video hangout.

He said "I also took a quick look at your site in our internal tools, just to double check some things. And it doesn't look like we consider your site to be low quality or problematic or anything like that."

Here is the video embed:

This reminds me of when John Mueller accidentally showed a bookmark for the Google penalty server. Here is that screenshot:

Google Penalty Server

I assume this is a new tool that looks beyond just site quality but a ton of metrics that make that all up.

Here is Glenn Gabe's tweet summing this up:

