Google Internal Tool To Check Site Quality

Google's John Mueller said a couple of weeks ago that he has internal tools to look at sites or pages and see if a site is low quality. He said this in the August 20th video hangout.

He said "I also took a quick look at your site in our internal tools, just to double check some things. And it doesn't look like we consider your site to be low quality or problematic or anything like that."

Here is the video embed:

This reminds me of when John Mueller accidentally showed a bookmark for the Google penalty server. Here is that screenshot:

I assume this is a new tool that looks beyond just site quality but a ton of metrics that make that all up.

Here is Glenn Gabe's tweet summing this up:

John also took a quick look at the site via Google's internal tools & the site isn't been seen as low-quality or problematic. Me: I would LOVE to see that dashboard. :) John: The web has evolved, just make sure your site keeps improving to make sure it remains relevant. pic.twitter.com/zSJBDJMsY8 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 23, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.