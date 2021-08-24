Google Made 12.5 Changes To Search Each Day In 2020

We cover tons of Google changes here, from user interface changes to ranking changes - most of which Google does not announce or confirm. But yesterday, Google said it made 4,500 changes in 2020 to Google Search. That is 12.5 changes per day or over 17 changes per work day in 2020.

I guess COVID did not slow Google does because in 2019, Google made only 3,200 changes and in 2018, it was also about 3,200.

Google also announced, well, this was the primary announcement, that is relaunched the How Search Works portal which originally launched in 2013 and relaunched in 2017. In 2019, Google updated the how search works video.

Danny Sullivan wrote:

Today, we’re launching a fully-redesigned How Search Works website that explains the ins and outs of Search -- how we approach the big, philosophical questions, along with the nitty-gritty details about how it all works. We first launched this website in 2016, and since then, millions of people have used it to discover more about how Search works. Now, we've updated the site with fresh information, made it easier to navigate and bookmark sections and added links to additional resources that share how Search works and answer common questions. The website gives you a window into what happens from the moment you start typing in the search bar to the moment you get your search results. It gives an overview of the technology and work that goes into organizing the world’s information, understanding what you’re looking for and then connecting you with the most relevant, helpful information.

